First vaccinations in Greece on Sunday afternoon
The first vaccinations against the coronavirus in Greece are expected to take place Sunday, starting with an intensive care unit nurse.
Efstathia Kambissiouli will be vaccinated at 1 p.m. at central Athens' Evangelismos hospital, followed half an hour later by Michalis Giovanidis, a nursing home resident.
A slew of officials will also get vaccinated Sunday afternoon, including President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas.