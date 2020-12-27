342 coronavirus infections; 53 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 342 coronavirus infections over the past day, along with 53 deaths Sunday.

It was the tenth consecutive day of less than 1,000 daily infections and a tenth of the peak infection rate in November.

Despite the trend, authorituies will not relax lockdown measures imposed across the country, remaining vigilant against gatherings in view of the coming New Year's holiday. The nightly curfew of 10 p.m. is being strictly enforced. Subway stations in central Athens have closed again.

Sine the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,456 confirmed infections, with 4,606 deaths.

The first vaccinations against the virus took place Sunday, with emphasis on health personnel and elderly residents of nursing homes. Several officials, including Greece's president, prime minister and parliament speaker, as well as the armed forces commander were also vaccinated.

[AP/Kathimerini]