Vaccinations continue for healthcare workers

Front-line staff members at Greece’s hospitals continue to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for a second day Monday.

Vaccinations will be carried out at Attica’s five reference hospitals: Evangelismos, Sotiria, Attikon, Thriasio and Asklipion.

Meanwhile, after President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis got shots to promote a wider acceptance of vaccinations Sunday, the “symbolic” inoculation of politicians continues Monday with main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras receiving the jab at 11.30 a.m., Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias at 12.15 p.m. and Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous at 12.45 p.m.

Greek health authorities announced 342 new coronavirus infections, along with 53 deaths Sunday.

It was the tenth consecutive day of less than 1,000 daily infections and a tenth of the peak infection rate in November.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,456 confirmed infections, with 4,606 deaths.

