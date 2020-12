Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos and Agios Vlasios receives an injection with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Sunday. Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday in a symbolic show of unity and moment of hope for a continent confronting its worst health care crisis in a century. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]