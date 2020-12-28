No changes to lockdown measures over New Year’s Eve

Greece’s lockdown measures will not be amended over New Year’s Eve, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday, while urging the public to abide by Covid-19 safety measures.

Petsas said that reopening schools remains a priority for the government, adding that Education Ministry officials are expected to address the issue in a meeting with health experts this week.

The spokesman also hailed the start of the vaccination process in the country as the key to “getting our lives back” and kickstarting economic activity.

Greek health authorities announced 342 new coronavirus infections, along with 53 deaths Sunday.

It was the tenth consecutive day of less than 1,000 daily infections and a tenth of the peak infection rate in November.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,456 confirmed infections, with 4,606 deaths.