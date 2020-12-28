471 people vaccinated so far, one minor allergic reaction reported

A total of 471 people had been vaccinated in Greece by Monday afternoon with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech which arrived on the country on December 25, and one person developed a minor allergic reaction, senior Health Ministry official Marios Themistokleous told journalists on Monday.

Themistokleous said he got the jab himself earlier in the day.

“I feel great, I feel I have taken a step to see my parents whom I have not seeing since last September,” he said.

Vaccination is underway in five Athens hospitals and four more will join the inoculation plan in Thessaloniki, Larissa, Ioannina, and Patras.

Greece will receive 83.800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and more deliveries are expected every week.