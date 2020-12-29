Second batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Greece

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

The second - and larger - batch of 83,850 doses of the Covid-19 jab developed by Pfizer/BioNTech arrived in Greece with a dedicated flight that landed at the Athens International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Minister of Civil ProtectionNikos Hardalias, who was present at the airport, told the press the government is continuing “based on our operational plan.”

According to the government's vaccine ollout plan, the jabs will be distributed to the five central storage points and from there they will be sent to the various vaccination centers around the country.

According to Health Ministry official Marios Themistokleous, Greece will receive 419,250 Pfizer vaccine doses by the end of January 2021 and another 333,450 in February. At the end of March, the country will have received a total of 1,255,800 million doses.

The government aims to have vaccinated 85,000 people by the end of January 2021.

At the same time, in the first quarter of 2021, Greece will receive 240,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, provided that the jab is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Greek authorities also expect 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January, followed by another 800,000 at the end of February, 1,500,000 at the end of March and 2,200,000 doses in April.

The country is also in the waiting list for vaccines from Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and Curevac.