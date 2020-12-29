Greece: Number of active coronavirus cases at 8,500

The number of active coronavirus cases in Greece stands at approximately 8,500, Vana Papaevangelou, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Athens University and a member of the experts committee advising the government on Covid-19, told a press briefing Tuesday.

Papaevangelou said that there are an estimated 2,000 active cases in the greater Athens area and around 1,600 in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases.

Greek health authorities on Tuesday confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths. The total number of intubated patients stood at 458.

