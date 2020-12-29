NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece: Number of active coronavirus cases at 8,500

TAGS: Coronavirus

The number of active coronavirus cases in Greece stands at approximately 8,500, Vana Papaevangelou, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Athens University and a member of the experts committee advising the government on Covid-19, told a press briefing Tuesday.

Papaevangelou said that there are an estimated 2,000 active cases in the greater Athens area and around 1,600 in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases.

Greek health authorities on Tuesday confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths. The total number of intubated patients stood at 458.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.