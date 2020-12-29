ATHEX: Benchmark eases after Monday rise

The benchmark at the Greek stock market came down from a 10-month high on Tuesday with minor losses as many traders chose to secure some of their recent earnings – as increased daily turnover also illustrates – while stocks were largely split between winners and losers. The window dressing in the remainder of the year is not expected to allow for any significant losses for mid- and small-caps.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 809.22 points, shedding 0.15% from Monday’s 810.44 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.20% to close at 1,939.35 points.

The banks index dropped 0.96%, with Eurobank falling 2.48%, Alpha easing 0.82% National staying put and Piraeus expanding 1.63%.

Aegean suffered a 5.47% setback, Lamda Development lost 1.69% and Athens Water had a 1.56% outflow, as Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.78%.

In total 52 stocks recorded gains, 56 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €59.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.91% to close at 56.15 points.