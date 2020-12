[Intime News]

A new system of toll charges based on kilometers traveled will come into effect on January 1.

Reductions in the toll rates on the Patras-Athens highway will range from 0.10 euros to 0.20 euros, on the Antirrio-Ioannina highway from 0.05 euros to 0.25 euros, and on the Corinth-Tripoli- Kalamata and Lefktro-Sparta highways frees will be reduced in certain categories of vehicles.