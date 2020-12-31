Akar reiterates criticism on militarization of 16 Greek islands

[AP]

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar insisted again on Thursday that Greece is violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne by militarizing 16 islands in the eastern Aegean.

In statements to the A Haber television network, Akar argued that Greece is making a big mistake carrying big problems into the future, noting that the country has 6 nautical miles of territorial waters and 10 nautical miles of airspace.

He also described visits by top politicians and the military to these islands as “provocative,” which increase tension in the region.

The Treaty of Lausanne was a peace agreement which settled the various conflicts between the Ottoman Empire and the Allied Powers.