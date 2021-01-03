Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ tops Greek box office

With 258,770 tickets sold, Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917” was Greece’s biggest box office hit in 2020, a devastating year for the country’s cinemas, which saw admissions collapse by close to 70% compared to 2019, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Two local productions – the slapstick comedy “Halvai 2-0” and the romantic drama “Forever” – followed in second and third place, with 220,820 and 142,220 tickets, respectively.

Fourth place was taken by Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” with 108,000 tickets, while family action fantasy “Jumanji: The Next Level” came in fifth, with 93,210 tickets.