Kalymnos island in full lockdown until January 9

The island of Kalymnos in the southeast Aegean has been in full lockdown since New Year’s Eve on Thursday following a sudden spike in SARS-CoV-2 cases, and is expected to remain under tough restrictions until January 9 at least.

At under 90, the number of new cases that prompted the lockdown last week may appear low, but the rise was very high compared to the island’s population of roughly 12,000, authorities said.

Local residents are banned from leaving the island for all but health reasons. In addition, a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. has been imposed. Religious ceremonies are also banned and retail stores are shut down.

Authorities said that all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the residents of Kalymnos but also of other islands in the area that rely on it have basic supplies such as food and medicine, and other necessities.