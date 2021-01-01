Schinas: Inclusion in European project ‘changed country’s fate’

European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas has issued a message marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s membership of the European Union.

In his statement, Schinas said that Greece’s inclusion “in the first tier of European integration” over the past four decades had “changed the country’s fate.”

“The past 40 years mark the longest period of peace, democracy and prosperity that Greeks have ever known,” Schinas said, adding that membership of the bloc had “consolidated our borders as Europe’s external border in the face of unpredictable and dangerous neighbors.”

“Greece is today an integral part of the most advanced model of democracy and society in the modern world,” he said.

Schinas said that the EU’s recovery fund and the mass vaccination program against coronavirus not only served as a confirmation of Greece’s “historic decision” to join hands with its European partners.

“They also reinforced our belief that Europe is our home, our shield and the safest guarantee about our future,” he said.

Greece acceded to what was the European Economic Community (EEC) on 1 January 1981.