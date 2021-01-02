Government announces stricter lockdown ahead of school openings

[Intime News]

The Greek government announced a one-week closure of all retail businesses that had been allowed to open for the holidays, as well as all closure of all houses of worship, to prepare for the reopening of schools.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the government for “precautionary reasons,” and to avoid increasing the viral load so that schools of all levels can open on January 11, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas who made the announcement on Saturday.

The restrictions mean that the “click-and-collect’ model, whereby customers physically pick up merchandise they have bought online or by phone at store entrances, will be suspended, while hairdressers, nail salons and bookshops will close.

Fishing and hunting will also be banned.

At the same time, Petsas said that the nightly curfew will return to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for one week. People with nightshifts are exempt from the curfew.

The measures will apply as of Sunday (Dec. 3) and until 6 a.m. on January 11.

Retailers and churches will be allowed to reopen along with schools on January 11, with the same health and social distancing rules that applied before the holidays, he added.