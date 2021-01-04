Alimos marina overhaul to start in four years’ time

[ANA-MPA]

It will take four years until work can begin on the radical facelift of the Alimos marina in southern Attica, as it is expected to take this long for all the necessary permits to be issued.

The contractor of the project is Nea Alimos Marina Development SA, a 100% subsidiary of Aktor Concessions, a member of the Ellaktor Group.

The concession procedure was completed last Thursday with the marina’s transfer to the new contractor for the next 40 years, and the disbursement to state asset utilization fund (TAIPED) of a downpayment of 27.33 million euros.

There is also the option of extending the concession contract for an additional 10 years.

The investor is expected to spend some €50 million for the development of the Alimos marina. New onshore spaces of 18,500 square meters will be developed in a total area of 210,000 sq.m.