Thessaloniki Concert Hall gets new director

After two years without the guidance of an artistic director, the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (OMMTH) has been appointed a new chief who will be responsible for revamping its cultural identity and designing its program over the next three years.

A native of the northern port city, Christos Galileas is a professor of violin at the Georgia State University in the USA. He is also the founder of Greece’s Camerata Orchestra.

“The appointment of Christos Galileas as artistic director of the Thessaloniki Concert Hall ends an extended period during which the organization was artistically headless,” said OMMTH Chairman Vassilis Gakis.