Cabinet reshuffle expected at noon

A cabinet reshuffle is expected to be announced at noon on Monday, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeks to strengthen his government ahead of what promises to be a very challenging year for Greece.

Though most of the changes are expected to take place at the deputy minister and general secretary level, Kathimerini understands that some leading portfolios may also change hands, given that the government is almost halfway through its four-year term and Mitsotakis wants a dynamic cabinet that can carry out reforms and program pledges put on hold by the pandemic.

According to sources, it is likely that Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hadzidakis will be assigned the Labor portfolio, while Makis Voridis will be moved from the Ministry of Agricultural Development to the Interior Ministry and replaced by Aetolia-Akarnania MP Spilios Livanos.

The sources also indicated that ministers of the Interior Takis Theodorikakos, Labor Yiannis Vroutsis and Tourism Haris Theoharis will not be in the new cabinet, while Theoharis is likely to be replaced by former government spokesman Theodoros Roussopoulos.

Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras, Investments and Development Adonis Georgiadis, Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Citizens’ Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis, Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Education Niki Kerameus, Health Vassilis Kikilias, Culture Lina Mendoni, Justice Kostas Tsiaras, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Infrastructure Kostas A. Karamanlis, Shipping Yiannis Plakiotakis and Migration Notis Mitarakis are expected to stay put.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas, meanwhile, is seen being moved to a ministry position and replaced by MP Christos Tarantilis.