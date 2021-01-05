Northern Greek port tenders keep getting postponed

The expectation for the completion of the Alexandroupoli, Ighoumenitsa and Kavala port privatization tenders has now shifted to the latter half of this year, if not to next year, as the process has already been extended several times.

The independent consultants hired by the state utilization fund (TAIPED) for these projects have provided a fresh extension to the candidate bidders who have expressed an interest in the three ports’ privatizations to produce all the necessary documents.

Originally there had been a one-month period granted that was extended for December and then until January 20 for the port of Igoumenitsa and for January 29 regarding the Alexadroupoli Port Authority and the Filippos B terminal at Kavala port.



Sources from participants in the process attribute these extensions to the difficulties candidate investors face in gathering all the paperwork required due to the delays resulting from the pandemic.

Other sources, however, speak of the inability of at least one interested consortium, which aspires to enter more than one tender, to secure the necessary documents.