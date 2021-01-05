New cabinet to be sworn in, in installments

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be presiding over the swearing-in of the country’s new cabinet members on Tuesday. Due to coronavirus concerns, the newly appointed ministers and deputies will be sworn in, in separate groups, starting at 11 a.m.

In the meantime, Church of Greece spokesman Athinagoras told Skai television that Archbishop Ieronymos will be attending the ceremony, contradicting an earlier statement that it was “not customary” for the top cleric to preside over the confirmation of ministers, but only prime ministers.

In comments to Antenna TV, Athinagoras had said that the Church would welcome any communication between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ieronymos concerning the recent controversy over the opening of churches on Wednesday for celebrations of the Epiphany, after the Synod on Monday said that it would go ahead, in defiance of the government ban.

He added that the “rebellion” against the ban in the ranks of the Church is “peaceful” and guided by the belief that the government should uphold its initial agreement to open churches on key dates over the holidays – including for the Epiphany – with restrictions.

“Since the government recognizes that we abided by the measures at Christmas and New Year’s, I don’t see why this should not be the case now,” he said.

In later comments to Skai, Athinagoras indicated that Ieronymos and Mitsotakis could meet on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.