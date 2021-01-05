Thieves break in to ND MP’s Athens office
Unknown perpetrators broke into the office of New Democracy MP Babis Papadimitriou, in the center of Athens, on Monday, according to reports on Tuesday.
Police said the perpetrators broke into the MP’s office after breaking a window.
However, after finding nothing to steal, they then broke into an adjacent apartment, from which they removed a computer.