New cabinet’s health-conscious swearing-in ceremonies

In compliance with safety protocols, the government’s new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday in three stages. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the cabinet reshuffle on Monday. The ministers were sworn in Tuesday in groups of six, all wearing masks, and after receiving rapid tests for Covid-19. Moreover, the new ministers had to use a hand sanitizer on the desk where they signed their oaths or affirmations. The cabinet reshuffle was not a radical one but there was a subtle movement, especially at the deputy minister level, away from unelected technocrats toward New Democracy MPs. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Intime News]