PM says vaccination of general population to start on Jan. 20

The vaccination of the general population against the coronavirus will begin on January 20, starting with those aged 85 or above, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a meeting he chaired at the headquarters of the Civil Protection Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

The online platform for the electronic booking of inoculation appointments will open on January 11.

"it is imperative for all citizens to register for paperless electronic prescriptions, as this will allow them to receive electronic notifications for their appointments," he said, adding that some 5,000 citizens are currently being vaccinated every day.

"If this is kept up it will help ensure that the scheduling of vaccinations is met successfully," he added.

By Tuesday evening some 16,365 people had been vaccinated, officials said at the meeting and the current reserve of coronavirus vaccinations numbers 150,850 doses.

[ANA-MPA]