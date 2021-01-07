Government open to new restrictions, if necessary, says minister

The Greek government may decide to impose additional restrictions, “even unexpectedly,” to limit the spread of the coronavirus if it is deemed necessary, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Thursday.

“You cannot rule out any measure. If we need to ban activities again, we will do so if necessary,” he told Skai radio station on Thursday morning.

Asked about the overcrowding outside churches during the feast of the Epiphany on Wednesday, when the Greek Church ignored a government ban and opened for services with limited attendance, Gerapetritis said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Ieronymos have a relationship of “mutual respect and understanding,” and that the roles between Church and State are distinct.