Five arrested in 1,411 health rule violations on Jan. 6

Police officers arrested five individuals on Wednesday (Jan. 6) over various breaches of the restrictive measures imposed to tackle the pandemic, Greek Police (ELAS) data showed on Thursday.

Authorities counted 1,411 violations in a total of 72,281 checks conducted throughout the country on Wednesday, of which 13,581 were conducted at Athens’ international airport.

The five arrests concerned seven violations of the rules of operation for a retail shop, two cafe owners and a taverna owner.

The other breaches were imposed for unauthorised movement or lack of face masks.