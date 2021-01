Two respected Greek pianists, Vassilis Varvaresos and Alexia Mouza, will perform a recital as part of the Athens Concert Hall’s online program on Wednesday, January 13. The pair will play Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Rachmaninov’s Suite No 2, Opus 17, and Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” Fantasy for Two Pianos. The show is free to view and starts at 8.30 p.m., at megaron.gr.