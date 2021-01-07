Aida | January 8-10

The Christmas Theater cultural program will be streaming a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” from the historic La Scala theater in Milan on its website from January 8-10, with Greek subtitles. The four-act tale of love, rivalry, betrayal and, most importantly, rebellion, was first performed in December 1871 in Cairo and then made its European premiere at La Scala in February 1872. Screenings will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 8 p.m. Registration costs 15 euros, at ct.gr and viva.gr, or by phone at 211.770.1700.