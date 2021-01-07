Greek leaders condemn Capitol Hill incidents

Greek leaders condemned Wednesday’s storming of Capitol Hill in Washington by supporters of Donald Trump.



“Respect for the rules is the essence of democracy. Yesterday's (Wednesday) violence is a dark moment in American history and those who instigated it bear great responsibility,” said President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis decried “the violence and horrific events.”



"American democracy is resilient, deep-rooted and will overcome this crisis," he said.



SYRIZA 's Alexis Tsipras referred to “extreme right-wing violence that proves how important it is to protect democracy."