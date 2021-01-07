Sixth phase of loans in March

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced on Thursday that the ministry is preparing a sixth round of state loans to enterprises and the self-employed professionals, known as the “Deposit To Be Returned,” in March, based on turnover and incomes in the January-March period.

As the fifth phase of the program (based on the decline in turnover from September to December) got under way on Tuesday, with applications expected until January 15, the government is making its plans for the following phase too.

Speaking to state TV channel ERT1, Staikouras said that around 400,000 enterprises and self-employed people will be eligible for the fifth round of state loans currently under way.

He added that some sectors have reported improved revenue with the implementation of the click-and-collect model (accessories, cosmetics, etc) based on the comparison of data for the November-December period.

Staikouras left the door open for a plan for the state to subsidize loan payments for enterprises, so that they do not miss out on the settlement of their debts due to the pandemic.