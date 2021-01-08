Bill extending territorial waters is tabled

A bill that extends Greece's territorial waters to 12 miles from the current 6 on the western part of the country only has been tabled in Parliament.

The parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense will begin debate on the bill on Tuesday, January 12; a second reading will take place on Jan. 15 and the plenary session will take up the bill on Jan. 19.

Turkey has long said that an extension of Greek territorial waters to 12 miles in the Aegean Sea would be a cause for war, as it would make a passage on the Aegean impossible without crossing into Greek territory.