Greece unaffected by regional power disruption on Friday

The electric power transmission system of Southeastern Europe experienced disruption on Friday afternoon, the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) said, cutting it off from the Continental Europe Synchronous Area.

Greece was not affected, ADMIE stated, while the cause of the incident at 3.05 p.m. (Greek time) was unknown.



The frequency in Central Europe ranged around 49.7 hertz while in Southeastern Europe it stood at approximately 50.3 Hz, it said.



“In cooperation with the neighboring transmission system operators, ADMIE took the appropriate remedial actions and achieved the restoration of the parallel operation between the two separated parts of the European system within one hour. The consequences of the incident on the Greek system led to changes in cross-border flows and production. The causes of the incident are being investigated while the operation of the Greek system remains in safe operation,” ADMIE said.