Seniors start vaccination appointments Monday

The digital platform for appointments for the inoculation of citizens over the age of 85 opens Monday.

According to the plan, their vaccinations are expected to start on January 20.

Deputy Minister for Digital Governance Giorgos Georgandas told Skai TV on Friday that citizens must first register on the paperless prescription platform on the gov.gr website, with their AMKA social security number and Taxisnet codes. If unable to do so, they can seek help from their local pharmacy or Citizens’ Service Center (KEP).

Once registered for paperless prescriptions, they can then log on to the new platform which goes online today at emvolio.gov.gr.

After signing up for their jab, they will receive a message of where and when it will take place.