NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police dog leads to arrest of Thessaloniki man over drugs

TAGS: Crime

A police dog, Atlantas, helped authorities arrest a man after sniffing out a quantity of drugs in the possession of a man in Thessaloniki early Saturday morning.

More specifically, while police officers of the Drug Prosecution Department of Serres were conducting searches with Atlantas in an area of the northern port city, the man was found to be carrying 1.58 kilograms of cannabis and 212 grams of liquid methadone.

The man was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.