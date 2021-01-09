Police dog leads to arrest of Thessaloniki man over drugs

A police dog, Atlantas, helped authorities arrest a man after sniffing out a quantity of drugs in the possession of a man in Thessaloniki early Saturday morning.

More specifically, while police officers of the Drug Prosecution Department of Serres were conducting searches with Atlantas in an area of the northern port city, the man was found to be carrying 1.58 kilograms of cannabis and 212 grams of liquid methadone.

The man was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor.