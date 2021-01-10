Panathinaikos won the Athens derby with AEK on Sunday night, as it awaits the arrival of Israeli coach Oded Kattash in the new week.

Having caretaking coach Kostas Haralambidis on their bench, the Greens won 80-75 at the Olympic Sports Hall, largely thanks to their supremacy in rebounds (39 against 23) and have moved to an 8-1 record, while AEK is on 7-2.

Peristeri keeps topping the table thanks to its rather comfortable 84-71 win over Aris at Thessaloniki, but has played two more games than Panathinaikos and AEK.

Promitheas shook off its midweek shock loss (85-81) at Larissa to thrash visiting Iraklis 85-61 on Sunday.

On Saturday PAOK edged out Messolonghi at home with a 96-87 score and Kolossos dismissed Ionikos on Rhodes 94-74.

Larissa is hosting Lavrio on Monday.