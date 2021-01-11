Mitsotakis in Lisbon for talks with Portugal counterpart

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Portugal on Sunday for a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa on Monday in Lisbon.

The meeting will be held in the context of Portugal taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2021.

At 12.45 p.m., Mitsotakis and Costa will visit the central building of the Portuguese Navy, which also houses the coast guard headquarters.



The next stop will be the headquarters of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

At 14.25 p.m., the Greek premier will visit the Sao Bento Mansion, the official seat of the Portuguese prime minister, for talks with Costa, followed by a joint press conference. [ANA-MPA]

