Gov’t spokesman hails ‘historic’ bill on extension of maritime boundaries

New government spokesman Christos Tarantilis on Monday hailed the tabling of a new bill foreseeing the extension of the western limit of Greece’s territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles as a “historic” decision.

“This materializes a decision of historic significance, as Greece will broaden the contours of its territory for the first time after 1947,” Tarantilis said.

He said the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense will begin debate on the bill on Tuesday. A second reading will take place on January 15 and the plenary session will take up the bill on January 19.

He said the bill also stipulates that Greece reserves the right under international law to also extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the rest of the country.



Rafale jets

Tarantilis added that a bill for the purchase of 18 French Rafale-type jets will be tabled this Monday.



He said deliveries are expected to start in six months.