Greece has so far vaccinated 49,661 people against Covid-19

Greek health authorities have vaccinated 49,661 people with the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab since the country received its first batch on December 27, according to a health ministry official on Monday.

Speaking at the daily press conference on developments with the pandemic, Marios Themistokleous said the number corresponds to 0,46% of the Greek population.

On Monday alone, health authorities vaccinated 4,873 people, he said.

The number falls short of the target set by the Greek government. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on January 8 that health authorities are aiming to vaccinate about 8,000 people or more per day compared to the current average of 5,000 per day.

Greece began vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December, when the prime minister, the heads of opposition parties and other top government and state officials were vaccinated.