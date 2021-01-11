Extension to deadline for heating subsidy applications

The Finance Ministry has decided to postpone the deadline for the submission of online applications for the heating subsidy until next Monday, January 18.



As of this year, the subsidy not only concerns heating oil but also natural gas, pellets and even firewood for some remote areas.



The reason for the extension was the problems faced by a number of households in several areas around Greece due to postcode mistakes.



By Monday afternoon, which was the original deadline for submission, the MyThermansi platform on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue had received some 650,000 applications.



Eligible recipients stand to collect between 80 and 650 euros each.



Payouts are set for this month.



More applications can be submitted in February and March with the subsidy set for payment later in the year. Inquiries can be forwarded to the mythermansi@aade.gr email address or the 213.162.1000 helpline.