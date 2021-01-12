Turkish president accuses Greece of raising tension

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused Greece of raising tension in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, calling on Athens “cease activities… such as “airspace violations and illegal actions on the issue of the islands.”



Speaking to a meeting of European Union ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan echoed earlier comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, sating that “certain EU member-states have tried to solve their bilateral differences in the corridors of the EU.

“They have taken advantage of the EU’s agenda and hidden behind member-states’ solidarity,” the Turkish president said in what is being seen as a reference to Greece and Cyprus.

He said that Turkey has been “wronged” over the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus and “does not accept efforts to trap us in our coasts.”