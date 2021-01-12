More restrictions imposed on Lesvos to tackle viral load

The island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean will enter a stricter six-day lockdown as of Wednesday, due to an increased number of coronavirus infections, Greek authorities said on Tuesday.

Health authorities reported 23 new infections on Lesvos on Tuesday.

The measures will apply until 6 a.m. on January 18.

According to the decision, local residents will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be banned.

They will also have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.

On Monday, authorities imposed the same restrictions on the region of Viotia in central Greece.