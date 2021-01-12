ATHEX: Early gains give way to late losses

The Greek bourse began the day on an upward course on Tuesday, but as the session went on it started losing steam and eventually settled for moderate losses for the benchmark. It ended up below the 800-point mark for the first time in more than two weeks. Trading produced the lowest turnover in 10 sessions, in line with the cautious approach seen across the continent ahead of the anticipated US growth stimulus package.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 796.73 points, shedding 0.48% from Friday’s 800.56 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.41% to close at 1,899.82 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.18%

The banks index decreased 0.65%, with Piraeus dropping 2.47%, as Eurobank lost 1.66% and National gave up 0.91%, while Alpha advanced 1.43%.

Terna Energy sank 4.07% and GEK Terna parted with 4.02%. Ellaktor grew 1.57%.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 61 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 44.9 million euros, down from Monday’s €65.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.54% to close at 55.67 points.