Fighting Covid, still an uphill struggle

A man runs up Philopappou Hill under a cloudy sky with the city of Athens visible in the background on Tuesday. Apart from the greater Athens area, the other regional units under strict lockdown are Viotia, Rodopi, Kozani and the islands of Kalymnos and Lesvos. Despite a month-long lockdown, the epidemiological burden in these areas remains high due to poor compliance with restrictions, officials say. Meanwhile, disproportionally high infection rates in the western Athens municipalities of Aspropyrgos and Elefsina are attributed to the living and labor conditions of the local population, who are poorer than the average Greek. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]