NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek, Cypriot and US special forces hold joint exercise

[File photo]

TAGS: Defense, Security

Special forces from Greece, Cyprus and the United States are holding a joint exercise in the sea area off the naval base at Souda Bay on the southern Greek island of Crete, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

According to the same report, the trilateral drill is designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the forces.

The exercise was reportedly planned by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.