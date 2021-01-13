Greek, Cypriot and US special forces hold joint exercise

[File photo]

Special forces from Greece, Cyprus and the United States are holding a joint exercise in the sea area off the naval base at Souda Bay on the southern Greek island of Crete, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

According to the same report, the trilateral drill is designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the forces.

The exercise was reportedly planned by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).