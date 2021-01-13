NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias meets Italian counterpart in Rome

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Dendias said that talks focused on bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the broader region.

The two countries are brought together by strong ties and their common goal for a stronger European Union, Dendias said.

Later on Wednesday, Dendias will travel to Lisbon for a meeting with his Portugese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva.

Portugal officially assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of European Union on January 1.

