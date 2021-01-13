ATHEX: Stocks break three-day losing streak

After heading south in the previous three sessions, Greek stocks in Athens reversed course on Wednesday, with most ending up in the black and the benchmark reclaiming the 800-point level it had lost on Tuesday. The expected reopening of the retail market is seen as a catalyst for some short-term gains in the coming days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 802.19 points, adding 0.69% to Tuesday’s 796.73 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.64% to close at 1,911.91 points.

The banks index advanced 1.63%, following five consecutive sessions of losses, as Alpha grabbed 3.26%, National earned 1.33%, Piraeus collected 1.31% and Eurobank edged up 0.62%.

Ellaktor continues to ride a price roller coaster due to the listed company’s internal wrangling, with its stock soaring 6.43%. Terna Energy followed with 5.85% growth, while Jumbo fell 2.76%.

In total 62 stocks registered gains, 42 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 49.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €44.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.79% to close at 56.11 points.