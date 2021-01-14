‘Matter of time’ to find men who beat up metro station manager

It is a “matter of time” to identify and arrest the two passengers who viciously attacked a metro station manager on Wednesday after he asked them to put on their mask, police sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, their faces have been recorded clearly in the metro’s CCTV cameras and officers are now focusing their investigation in the area of West Attica.

The station manager was punched and kicked repeatedly by the two men who followed him after he disembarked from the train in Omonoia station.

The victim has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The attack was condemned by the Citizen's Protection Ministry and STASY, the public company responsible for managing the metro, tram and electric railway.