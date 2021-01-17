La Scala Opera Gala | January 22-24

Book your virtual seat to watch the Christmas Theater’s streaming of an opera gala from Milan’s historic La Scala Theater. From January 22 to 24, opera buffs will be treated to arias and duets from popular classics, by a star-studded cast featuring Ildar Abdrazakov, Roberto Alagna, Carlos Álvarez, Piotr Beczala, Benjamin Bernheim, Eleonora Buratto, Marianne Crebassa, Plácido Domingo, Rosa Feola, Juan Diego Flórez, Elīna Garanča, Vittorio Grigolo, Aleksandra Kurzak, Francesco Meli, Camilla Nylund, Kristine Opolais, Lisette Oropesa, Mirco Palazzi, George Petean, Marina Rebeka, Luca Salsi, Andreas Schager, Ludovic Tézier and Sonya Yoncheva. The extravaganza also includes performances by ballet dancers Roberto Bolle, Nicoletta Manni, Martina Arduino, Virna Toppi, Timofej Andrijashenko, Claudio Coviello, Marco Agostino and Nicola Del Freo. Screenings are at 8 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and cost 15 euros, via www.viva.gr or tel 11876.