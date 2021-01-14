Only green areas on ECDC coronavirus map are in Greece

[ECDC]

Epirus in northwestern Greece, the Ionian Islands and the Aegean islands are currently the only green areas in Europe, according to a revised map published on Thursday by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) charting the spread of the coronavirus.

In contrast, red is the prevalent color across most of Europe, which indicates 150 confirmed cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 population. At the same time, most of Greece, Finland and Iceland are orange.

The ECDC does not collect data on the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Balkan countries (excluding those belonging to the EU), Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

The ECDC maps are updated every Thursday.