PM says vaccinations going as fast as available doses allow, warns of delays

Greece’s vaccination program is going as fast as the delivery of new Covid-19 jabs allow it to go, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers on Friday, adding that there will be a delay in the delivery of Pfizer vaccines this month.

“We are going as fast as the doses we receive allow us to go. We can't use all the vaccines we have today because we don't know if companies can keep the deliveries they have committed to,” he said in a debate on the government handling of the pandemic.

“If we had moved faster, there was a risk that we would not be able to make the second dose,” he added and informed the Parliament that US pharmaceutical company Pfizer informed the European Union that all member-states will receive less vaccines this month.

Initial news of the delay was delivered by Norwegian health officials on Friday, who said that this is happening because the company is upgrading its production capacity.

The reduction in deliveries will start next week and is due to Pfizer limiting output so that it can upgrade production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion currently, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.