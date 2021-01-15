PM back-pedals on 500-euro fines for restriction violations

Kyriakos Mitsotakis reconsidered on Friday a decision to hike the fines imposed for violating measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, announcing that penalties will remain at 300 euros for the next 7-10 days, as “a gesture of goodwill and trust.”

Speaking in Parliament Friday during a debate on the government's handling of the pandemic, Mitsotakis said the government will see how citizens respond.

"We will keep the fine where it is today (300 euros) for 10 days and we will re-evaluate the situation," he told lawmakers.

He said that the purpose of a fine is to “build compliance” and “a great social alliance,” and not to punish people.

Earlier in the same debate, he had announced that fines would jump to 500 euros.